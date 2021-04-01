China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CDBT opened at $0.03 on Thursday. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About China Dasheng Biotechnology
