China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Dasheng Biotechnology (OTCMKTS:CDBT) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:CDBT opened at $0.03 on Thursday. China Dasheng Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.

About China Dasheng Biotechnology

China Dasheng Biotechnology Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of bacteria based products used as additives for livestock feed and crop cultivation in the People's Republic of China. It provides artificial microorganisms (AM) and high-efficiency microorganism (HM) based biological bacterium blends; and biological preservatives.

