Chonk 24 Hour Volume Reaches $951,374.00 (CHONK)

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last week, Chonk has traded up 166.8% against the dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $12.53 million and $951,374.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chonk token can now be bought for about $321.21 or 0.00548976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00062906 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.75 or 0.00326013 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007038 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $465.35 or 0.00795331 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00088545 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00047933 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00028287 BTC.

About Chonk

Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 tokens. Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

