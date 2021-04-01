Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Stock Holdings Raised by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Citi Trends were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRN. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $22,725,000. J. Goldman & Co LP increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP now owns 661,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,537,000 after purchasing an additional 254,150 shares during the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,123,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Citi Trends by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 745,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,043,000 after purchasing an additional 95,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crystal Rock Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Citi Trends in the 4th quarter worth about $2,628,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CTRN opened at $83.78 on Thursday. Citi Trends, Inc. has a one year low of $6.70 and a one year high of $98.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.45 million, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $251.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. Citi Trends had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Equities research analysts expect that Citi Trends, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTRN shares. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Citi Trends from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citi Trends from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citi Trends from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Citi Trends Profile

Citi Trends, Inc operates as a value-priced retailer of fashion apparel, accessories, and home goods. The company offers apparel, such as fashion sportswear for men and women, as well as children, including newborns, infants, toddlers, boys, and girls; accessories comprising handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs, and sleepwear; and functional bedroom, bathroom, and kitchen products, as well as beauty products and toys.

