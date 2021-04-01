Citigroup Inc. Acquires New Shares in Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR)

Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUR. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $256,000. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new position in Burford Capital during the 4th quarter worth $320,000.

BUR opened at $9.00 on Thursday. Burford Capital Limited has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Burford Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Burford Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions for the legal sector in Guernsey and internationally. The company offers law firm and business solutions, including litigation finance, portfolio financing, risk management, insurance, asset recovery, international arbitration, insolvency and bankruptcy, competition and antitrust, intellectual property, and post-settlement and monetization solutions, as well as legal finance, equity, and advisory services.

