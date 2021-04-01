Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) by 148.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,195 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,443 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Arlo Technologies were worth $188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 246,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO opened at $6.28 on Thursday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day moving average of $6.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $505.57 million, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.91.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Arlo Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arlo Technologies news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 515 shares of company stock valued at $4,162 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

