Citigroup Inc. Has $184,000 Position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) by 230.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,052 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 299,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,076,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 181,515 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 151,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 51,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,468,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $107,989,000 after purchasing an additional 7,078,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 76,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total value of $302,843.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 351,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,102.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Riga sold 23,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $84,313.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 431,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,519.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 182,795 shares of company stock valued at $690,251 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SPPI opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.90. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.71 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.51.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). As a group, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharma company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company is developing ROLONTIS, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNÃ¡, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

