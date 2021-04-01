Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 222.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,188 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 489,587 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 128,230 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Agilysys during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Agilysys by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,869 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,634,000 after acquiring an additional 79,058 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Agilysys during the third quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.28, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Also, SVP Donald Anthony Demarinis sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $452,000.00. Corporate insiders own 21.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Agilysys from $45.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Craig Hallum downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Shares of AGYS opened at $47.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.82 and a beta of 1.41. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.88 and a 52-week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.09 million. Agilysys had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. The company offers point of sale, property management systems, payment, inventory and procurement, reservations, table management, activity scheduling, document management, and analytics and marketing loyalty solutions to enhance guest experience.

