Citigroup Inc. Purchases New Shares in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 11,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 198.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 13,818 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 16,817.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,703 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 13,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Shares of KIRK stock opened at $28.10 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.10. The stock has a market cap of $401.69 million, a PE ratio of -39.03 and a beta of 2.16. Kirkland’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $33.32.

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. Kirkland’s had a positive return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 1.68%.

In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Martin sold 40,140 shares of Kirkland’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $726,132.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 99,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,793,189.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kirkland’s

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home dÃ©cor in the United States. The company's stores provide various merchandise, including holiday dÃ©cor, furniture, ornamental wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, art, textiles, mirrors, fragrance and accessories, lamps, artificial floral products, housewares, outdoor living items, gifts, and frames.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.