Citigroup Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 40,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,613,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $343,000.

RWX opened at $34.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.66. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

