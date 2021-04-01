Citigroup Increases Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target to $158.00

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $142.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Eaton from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Eaton from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Eaton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $128.79.

NYSE:ETN opened at $138.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.90 and a 200 day moving average of $118.86. Eaton has a 52 week low of $70.34 and a 52 week high of $141.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.08. Eaton had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eaton will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. This is an increase from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 53.62%.

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total transaction of $3,090,536.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total transaction of $299,020.56. Insiders have sold a total of 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066 over the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 19,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at about $687,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

