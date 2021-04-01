Citigroup (NYSE:C) Cut to Hold at Edward Jones

Edward Jones cut shares of Citigroup (NYSE:C) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports.

C has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.17.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $36.67 and a 12 month high of $76.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $151.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.