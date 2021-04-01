Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) PT Raised to $54.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Stephens from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Stephens’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 22.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CFG. Barclays upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Compass Point upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 1 year low of $16.58 and a 1 year high of $47.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.37.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

