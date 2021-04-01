Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800,000 shares, a growth of 62.2% from the February 28th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair sold 144,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,210.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,459,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,597,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNE. THB Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,439,000. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,311,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,888,000 after buying an additional 740,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,495,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,635,000 after buying an additional 531,232 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the third quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,744,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLNE opened at $13.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

