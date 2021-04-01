Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.10) Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) – Analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Clearway Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.10) per share for the year. Seaport Global Securities has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. The firm had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

NYSE:CWEN opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.94. Clearway Energy has a 52-week low of $17.11 and a 52-week high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $693,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $702,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $270,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Clearway Energy by 158.6% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. 36.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.324 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,300.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

