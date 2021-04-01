Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Buy at Seaport Global Securities

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) was upgraded by Seaport Global Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $31.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.16% from the stock’s current price. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Clearway Energy’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.10) EPS.

CWEN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.80.

CWEN opened at $28.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.94. Clearway Energy has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $37.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $52,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. 36.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

