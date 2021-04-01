Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to Outperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearway Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Clearway Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Get Clearway Energy alerts:

Shares of CWEN opened at $28.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.17, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $37.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.94.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.00 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 3.81%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearway Energy will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.324 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -1,300.00%.

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.26 per share, with a total value of $52,520.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,126. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $693,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,995,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,990,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearway Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearway Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.