Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 119,300 shares, an increase of 51.8% from the February 28th total of 78,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,193.0 days.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

CBGPF remained flat at $$23.10 during trading on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.85 and a 200 day moving average of $14.55. Close Brothers Group has a 52 week low of $22.64 and a 52 week high of $23.10.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

