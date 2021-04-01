CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CNX Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.22. CNX Resources reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that CNX Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CNX Resources.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) earnings per share. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of CNX Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,986,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $280,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,096 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 4,656.2% during the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 20,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 19,579,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,606,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $92,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708,551 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,911,730 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in CNX Resources by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after acquiring an additional 752,984 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

CNX stock traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $15.23. 91,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,979,571. CNX Resources has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

