Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.
Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.
About Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund
