Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:RFI)

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of NYSE RFI opened at $14.63 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund has a 12-month low of $9.08 and a 12-month high of $14.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.19 and a 200 day moving average of $13.14.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

