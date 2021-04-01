Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.02

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 8646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.