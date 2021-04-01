Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Sets New 12-Month Low at $14.02

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.02 and last traded at $14.10, with a volume of 8646 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.42.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CHRS shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. The firm had revenue of $110.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $44,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,884 shares of company stock valued at $2,821,823 over the last quarter. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $182,984,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 20,801 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the third quarter worth approximately $910,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000.

About Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit