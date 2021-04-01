Coinlancer (CL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 51.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. Over the last seven days, Coinlancer has traded 19.8% higher against the US dollar. Coinlancer has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $91,873.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinlancer token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00050936 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020432 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.90 or 0.00643913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.03 or 0.00068200 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025953 BTC.

Coinlancer (CRYPTO:CL) is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . The official website for Coinlancer is www.coinlancer.io . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

