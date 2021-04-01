Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181,856 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.82. 131,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,532,445. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit