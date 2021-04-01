Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ARKK. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 21.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,616,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,172 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,924,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,107,000 after purchasing an additional 563,382 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,630,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,237 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 1,245.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 220,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,259,000 after purchasing an additional 203,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 343,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 181,856 shares during the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF stock traded up $3.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $123.82. 131,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,532,445. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $39.41 and a one year high of $159.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $131.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.18.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.