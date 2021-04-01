Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Invests $295,000 in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 933,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,468,000 after buying an additional 39,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,416,000 after buying an additional 115,123 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

NYSE CLX opened at $191.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.87. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $170.69 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 60.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLX. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered their target price on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $216.65.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $673,678.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.