Colonial River Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 691.4% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 9,500,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300,000 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $365,170,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,913,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,021,068 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,651,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,121,408 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $72.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

