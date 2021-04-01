Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Sold by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 351,659 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,275 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises approximately 0.7% of Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $18,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.44 on Thursday, hitting $54.55. The stock had a trading volume of 566,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,027,285. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $249.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.