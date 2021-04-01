Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Acquired by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) by 47.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,460,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,304 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP were worth $12,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 448.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 739,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 604,584 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,395,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,164,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,858,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,148,000 after purchasing an additional 231,934 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 48.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 369,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 121,200 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $7.33 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $12.32.

About Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP

Companhia de Saneamento BÃ¡sico do Estado de SÃ£o Paulo – SABESP provides water and sewage services to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers. It provides water supply, sanitary sewage, urban rainwater management and drainage, urban cleaning, and solid waste management services, as well as related activities, including the planning, operation, maintenance, and commercialization of energy.

