Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) Stock Price Up 23.8%

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Shares of Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT) shot up 23.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.40 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 1.98 ($0.03). 28,264,377 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,080% from the average session volume of 888,806 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.60 ($0.02).

The company has a quick ratio of 5.61, a current ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.57. The firm has a market cap of £10.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.83.

About Concepta PLC (CPT.L) (LON:CPT)

Concepta PLC, a women's healthcare company, develops and commercializes mobile health diagnostics medical devices in the United Kingdom. Its products help women with unexplained infertility to concieve. The company offers MYLO, a home-use personalized fertility tracking and pregnancy self-testing system.

Featured Article: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concepta PLC (CPT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit