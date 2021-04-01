Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $19.89 and last traded at $19.45, with a volume of 2992681 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

The specialty retailer reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The business had revenue of $367.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Conn's alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CONN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Conn’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conn’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.80.

In related news, VP Todd Renaud sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $49,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,170.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Conn’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Conn’s by 61.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Conn’s during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Conn’s by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 3,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $568.00 million, a PE ratio of -23.43 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Conn's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conn's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.