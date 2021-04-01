Content Value Network (CVNT) Trading Up 27,802.5% This Week

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Content Value Network coin can currently be purchased for $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and approximately $755,140.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Content Value Network has traded 27,802.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.49 or 0.00051424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.69 or 0.00019712 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $380.15 or 0.00641108 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.58 or 0.00068442 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.42 or 0.00025999 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000846 BTC.

About Content Value Network

Content Value Network (CVNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 17th, 2018. Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Content Value Network’s official Twitter account is @CvnOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Content Value Network is cvn.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CVN will make its rulebook, SDK, and API open to a third-party developer, aiming to create a fully functional ecosystem with multiple industrial partners. CVN also looks to building use cases involving digital resources such as video, software, music, pictures, and games, as well as creating decentralized apps pivoting on CVN tokens. With 15 million registered users, YYeTs will also initiate distribution and development on CVN public blockchain. Creating the first DAPP on CVN network, YYeTs will make available functions such as decentralized content distribution, storage, and transfer, as well as CVN’s content motivation system. “

Buying and Selling Content Value Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Content Value Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Content Value Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

