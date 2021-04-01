ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WISH shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ContextLogic from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

In related news, General Counsel Devang Shah sold 214,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $4,223,747.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 214,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,747.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $196,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,389.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,461,728 shares of company stock valued at $146,110,205 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WISH. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000.

NASDAQ WISH traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 100,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,743,162. ContextLogic has a 1-year low of $14.42 and a 1-year high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.03 and a 200-day moving average of $13.43.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects approximately 100 million monthly active users to approximately 550,000 merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants.

