Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Shares Acquired by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 170.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 146.9% in the 4th quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,093,762 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,428,000 after buying an additional 1,840,965 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,365,703 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after buying an additional 71,781 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,355 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,041,000 after buying an additional 368,705 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 602,720 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $9,825,000 after buying an additional 47,060 shares during the period. 14.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total transaction of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Continental Resources in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.35.

Continental Resources stock opened at $25.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Continental Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $837.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

