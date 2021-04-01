Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Stock Rating Upgraded by MKM Partners

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by investment analysts at MKM Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 31.43% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Continental Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.35.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 3.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.51. Continental Resources has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $32.39.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.66 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 0.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 127,704 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 39,933 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Continental Resources by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Continental Resources by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,095 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. 14.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

