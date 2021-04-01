Contrasting Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Tucows
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Five9
|0
|4
|13
|0
|2.76
Profitability
This table compares Tucows and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Tucows
|2.91%
|12.90%
|2.85%
|Five9
|-8.54%
|0.40%
|0.12%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
56.4% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Risk and Volatility
Tucows has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares Tucows and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Tucows
|$337.14 million
|2.44
|$15.40 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Five9
|$328.01 million
|31.77
|-$4.55 million
|$0.12
|1,302.75
Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Five9.
Summary
Tucows beats Five9 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.
Tucows Company Profile
Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Five9 Company Profile
Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.
