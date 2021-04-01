Contrasting Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) and Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Tucows alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tucows and Five9, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Five9 0 4 13 0 2.76

Five9 has a consensus target price of $189.47, indicating a potential upside of 21.20%. Given Five9’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Five9 is more favorable than Tucows.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Five9’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows 2.91% 12.90% 2.85% Five9 -8.54% 0.40% 0.12%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.4% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Five9 shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Five9 shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Tucows has a beta of 0.72, suggesting that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Five9 has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tucows and Five9’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $337.14 million 2.44 $15.40 million N/A N/A Five9 $328.01 million 31.77 -$4.55 million $0.12 1,302.75

Tucows has higher revenue and earnings than Five9.

Summary

Tucows beats Five9 on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tucows Company Profile

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile, The Fiber, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions. Its solution enables its clients to manage these customer interactions across various channels, including voice, chat, email, web, social media, and mobile, as well as through APIs. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking and financial services, business process outsourcers, consumer, healthcare, and technology. Five9, Inc. has an alliance agreement with Deloitte Digital to bring transformational Cloud Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS) solutions to clients. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Tucows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tucows and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.