Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NYSE CSAN opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Cosan has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $17.43.

Cosan Company Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

