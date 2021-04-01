Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
NYSE CSAN opened at $16.15 on Thursday. Cosan has a 52 week low of $14.99 and a 52 week high of $17.43.
Cosan Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?
Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.