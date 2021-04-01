COVA Price Up 17.9% Over Last Week (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 1st. One COVA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, COVA has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. COVA has a total market cap of $1.58 million and approximately $200,743.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.39 or 0.00051260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020139 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $380.78 or 0.00642352 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00068009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00026039 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000850 BTC.

COVA Coin Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. COVA’s official website is covalent.ai . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

