COVER Protocol (COVER) Tops One Day Volume of $4.20 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One COVER Protocol token can now be bought for about $561.52 or 0.00954098 BTC on exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $34.05 million and approximately $4.20 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, COVER Protocol has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064610 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 47.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.67 or 0.00386845 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00006915 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $478.20 or 0.00812519 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.26 or 0.00090503 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00048375 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.27 or 0.00029337 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 67,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,633 tokens. The official website for COVER Protocol is www.coverprotocol.com . COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com

COVER Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

