CPPGroup (LON:CPP) PT Raised to GBX 635 at Liberum Capital

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2021

CPPGroup (LON:CPP) had its price target upped by analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 635 ($8.30) in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON:CPP traded up GBX 7.50 ($0.10) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 575 ($7.51). 6,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801. CPPGroup has a 52-week low of GBX 200 ($2.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 585 ($7.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 494.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 361.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.87, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of £50.27 million and a PE ratio of -29.04.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPPGroup Plc provides product, marketing, and distribution services to businesses delivering commercial benefits and solutions to their customers. The company provides card protection; extended warranty on electrical goods; device and payments Insurance, such as phone insurance, mobile payment insurance, and virus protection; health and wellness; travel disruption cover; and identity and cyber protection.

