Credit Suisse AG Acquires 5,971 Shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Outfront Media in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Outfront Media by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OUT opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -114.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.58.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

