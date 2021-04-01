Credit Suisse AG Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 31.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 428,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,968 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Orchid Island Capital by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the third quarter valued at $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ORC opened at $6.01 on Thursday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.42. The firm has a market cap of $566.87 million, a P/E ratio of 200.33 and a beta of 1.36.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). On average, analysts forecast that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.98%. Orchid Island Capital’s payout ratio is presently 90.70%.

Separately, Jonestrading lifted their price objective on Orchid Island Capital from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS, including interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

