Credit Suisse AG Has $2.30 Million Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 39.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 152,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,345 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,227,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,995,000 after buying an additional 248,260 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 75,916 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,179,219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,783,000 after buying an additional 217,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 903,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after buying an additional 319,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 74.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 703,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,604,000 after buying an additional 299,893 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Amkor Technology news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total transaction of $236,531.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,056.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 258,332 shares of company stock worth $5,952,964. Insiders own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

AMKR opened at $23.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

