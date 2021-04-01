Credit Suisse Group Raises ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Price Target to $46.00

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on VIAC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ViacomCBS from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised ViacomCBS from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised ViacomCBS from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $46.48.

VIAC stock opened at $45.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $27.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 12-month low of $11.92 and a 12-month high of $101.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

In related news, EVP Richard M. Jones sold 40,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total value of $3,247,776.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,274,854.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda M. Griego sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.51, for a total value of $387,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,727.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 106,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 89,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,338,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 376,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 7,811.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 541,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,192,000 after acquiring an additional 535,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in ViacomCBS by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 17,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

