Credit Suisse Group Trims General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Target Price to $64.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $61.32 on Monday. General Mills has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $66.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after buying an additional 430,745 shares in the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,660,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,619,000 after buying an additional 42,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at about $385,851,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,008,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,294,000 after buying an additional 102,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,642,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,955,000 after buying an additional 94,075 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

