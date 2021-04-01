Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.13 on Exchanges

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. One Credits token can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. Credits has a total market cap of $28.98 million and $1.39 million worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008145 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004796 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000034 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000726 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 tokens. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official website is credits.com/en . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Credits

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.