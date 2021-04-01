Critical Comparison: FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Total (NYSE:TOT)

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Total (NYSE:TOT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Total’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Total -3.64% 5.36% 2.25%

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 2.98, meaning that its share price is 198% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Total has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.4% of Total shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for FieldPoint Petroleum and Total, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Total 0 8 6 0 2.43

Total has a consensus target price of $48.33, suggesting a potential upside of 4.57%. Given Total’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Total is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Total’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.14 -$3.26 million N/A N/A Total $200.32 billion 0.61 $11.27 billion $4.38 10.54

Total has higher revenue and earnings than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Summary

Total beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its principal properties include Block A-49, Spraberry Trend, and Serbin Field, Texas; Sulimar Field, New Mexico; West Allen Field, Oklahoma; and Longwood Field, Louisiana. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas. On June 24, 2020, FieldPoint Petroleum Corporation filed a voluntary petition for Liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Texas.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, and natural gas and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; and energy storage activities. The Refining & Chemicals segment is involved in refining petrochemicals, including olefins and aromatics; and polymer derivatives, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and hydrocarbon resins, as well as biomass conversion and elastomer processing. It also engages in trading and shipping crude oil and petroleum products. The Marketing & Services segment produces and sells lubricants; and supplies and markets petroleum products, including bulk fuel, aviation fuel, special fluids, LPG, bitumen, heavy fuels, and marine bunkers. It operates approximately 15,615 service stations. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 12,681 Mboe of combined proved reserves of oil and gas. TOTAL SE has a strategic partnership with PureCycle Technologies in the area of plastic recycling. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

