Critical Survey: Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) versus Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK)

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT) and Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Four Corners Property Trust 45.45% 10.54% 4.99% Broadmark Realty Capital 52.94% 5.64% 5.56%

Four Corners Property Trust has a beta of 0.84, suggesting that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Broadmark Realty Capital has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Four Corners Property Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.3% of Broadmark Realty Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Four Corners Property Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Four Corners Property Trust 0 0 1 1 3.50 Broadmark Realty Capital 0 1 2 0 2.67

Four Corners Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 14.96%. Broadmark Realty Capital has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 12.33%. Given Four Corners Property Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Four Corners Property Trust is more favorable than Broadmark Realty Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Four Corners Property Trust and Broadmark Realty Capital’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Four Corners Property Trust $160.23 million 13.02 $72.62 million $1.39 19.71 Broadmark Realty Capital $130.98 million 10.59 $75.24 million N/A N/A

Broadmark Realty Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Four Corners Property Trust.

Dividends

Four Corners Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Broadmark Realty Capital pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Four Corners Property Trust pays out 91.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Four Corners Property Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Broadmark Realty Capital has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Four Corners Property Trust beats Broadmark Realty Capital on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Four Corners Property Trust

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

