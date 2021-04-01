Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $78.70.

Several analysts have recently commented on CROX shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target (up from $87.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. OTR Global assumed coverage on shares of Crocs in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Crocs from $60.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Crocs alerts:

Shares of CROX stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $80.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,987. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day moving average of $64.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.77. Crocs has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $86.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.71 million. Crocs had a net margin of 12.08% and a return on equity of 102.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Crocs will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 5,100 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $357,612.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 849,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,591,341.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ian Bickley sold 10,000 shares of Crocs stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $823,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,767.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,016 shares of company stock worth $7,816,627. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crocs by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 101,079 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Crocs by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,004 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Crocs during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 95.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.