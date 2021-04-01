Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Short Interest Update

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,200 shares, a decline of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 12,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 25,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CRWS opened at $7.73 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.01. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $4.13 and a 1 year high of $8.40.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $19.48 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRWS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Crown Crafts by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,866 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crown Crafts by 77.0% during the third quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 136,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $770,000 after acquiring an additional 59,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Crafts by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 44,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 6,271 shares in the last quarter. 37.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

