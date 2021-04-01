Cryptaur (CPT) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last Week

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 1st. One Cryptaur token can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cryptaur has a market cap of $4.04 million and $273,104.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00050876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020365 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $377.58 or 0.00641462 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.05 or 0.00068033 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.35 or 0.00026082 BTC.

About Cryptaur

CPT is a token. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,151,471,437 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptaur is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that will act as a framework for decentralized applications whereby suppliers and consumers of diverse range of goods and services can interact directly while increasing the economic efficacy of all transactions being made within the ecosystem. Cryptaur (CPT) is an ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

