CSFB Reiterates “C$12.00” Price Target for Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has been assigned a C$12.00 target price by research analysts at CSFB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HBM. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

Shares of TSE:HBM opened at C$8.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$8.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.83. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$2.32 and a 12 month high of C$10.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.25 billion and a PE ratio of -15.55.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, research analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total transaction of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,896 shares in the company, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

About Hudbay Minerals

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

