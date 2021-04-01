CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares during the quarter. CSX accounts for about 1.6% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 431.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 60,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 55,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 18,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CSX from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. CSX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.60.

NASDAQ CSX traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.91. The company had a trading volume of 84,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,011,963. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.25 and a fifty-two week high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.86. The firm has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.86%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

